Plans to build a new four bed family home next to a bungalow built by a former World War Two prisoner of war have been given the go-ahead.
Forest of Dean District Council has voted to delegate to officers the decision to approve the scheme off Forest Road in Ruardean Woodside.
Scott Randall-Wilce wants permission to go ahead with the development which includes an open plan kitchen and dining room, a snug, a living room, a study, a utility room and a WC on the ground floor.
And on the first floor the home would have four bedrooms, three ensuites, and a dressing room.
The property will have photovoltaic panels, an air source heat pump as well as bee and bat and bird boxes. It includes a detached double garage along with a store room and a staircase leading up to a hobby room on the first floor.
Mr Randall-Wilce spoke at the development management meeting on April 8 of how he wanted to build on his grandfather’s vision to create a homestead for his family.
He said his grandfather built the home next to the site after receiving compensation for his time as a prisoner of war during World War Two.
“My grandfather built the adjoining bungalow in the early 1950s after receiving his payback from his time as a Japanese prisoner of war in WW2,” he said.
“He desired to create a homestead for his family and future generations. It is my wish to build on this vision and hand this down to my family and continue our association with these great villages.
“I have lived on the hill since 1993 and my wife joined me when we bought a house in 2011.
“We have very strong connections with the local area. The proposal is a genuine south build project” He said they are not looking to dispose of the property and make a profit.
“Since my nan passed away my parents are moving into the neighbouring property, therefore this development will unite us as a family and enable us to live closely and provide support and care.”
He said the plans were in line with planning policies and welcomed the officer’s recommendation. There was little debate over the proposals.
Councillor Julia Gooch (Progressive Independents, Newent and Taynton) proposed following the officers’ recommendation to grant delegated authority to the development manager to grant permission subject to no objections from Natural England.
And councillors backed the motion by ten votes with one abstention.
