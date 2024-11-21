GREAT Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) is calling for support from local communities to vote for their film in the Smiley Charity Film Awards.
The Charity Film Awards celebrate the success of film in fundraising and encourage donations for good causes. It is the world’s largest cause-based film campaign.
The film, produced by Zest Productions, tells the story of Simon Clarke who was involved in a head-on traffic collision in Gloucestershire. His devastating injuries meant the GWAAC crew needed to perform surgery on the roadside.
Simon said: “I’m under no illusion. Without the help of that team from Great Western Air Ambulance Charity, I would not be here today. They gave me a second chance and I owe it to them to make the most of it.”
Since his recovery, he has trekked to Everest Base Camp despite being told he would never walk again.
GWAAC said voting for the film can raise awareness of the lifesaving work it does in the region and open the doors to more donations to GWAAC, which relies on donations as it is not government-funded. To remain operational, the service needs to raise over £4 million each year.
Voting closes January 29, 2025. To cast your free vote, you can register with an email and password online via the Smiley Charity Film Awards website.