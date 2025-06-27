TWO of the Forest’s biggest events raised more than £10,000 to improve facilities for cancer patients and their families in Gloucestershire.
The £10,237 raised by the Rotary Club of the Royal Forest of Dean’s autumn and spring marathons, along with a Burns Night Raffle, was added to funds raised by other Roatarians and presented to the Oncology Centre at Cheltenham General Hospital.
Rotary has also raised some £80,000 of the £100,000 target for the centre’s Big Space Cancer Appeal.
This will be used specifically to improve the critically important non-medical care services of cancer patients and their loved ones through the Oncology Unit’s Focus Centre .
The donations can be matched with funds from both the Rotary Foundation and Rotary International meaning that the total contribution could be £300,000.
Representatives of 22 Rotary Clubs were at the hospital last week to celebrate the fund-raising work, support the appeal and tour the facilities.
A spokesman for the Royal Forest of Dean Rotary Club said: “Dr. Charlie Candish told us that the existing facilities were becoming inadequate for a growing service.
“A new-build block will double the number of more spacious, digitally-enabled, consultation rooms.
“A second phase will remodel the reception and pharmacy areas.
“Richard Smith, Director of Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity, said the formal planning permission will be sought in September, with building work starting around July 2026.
“The Oncology Centre at Cheltenham Hospital is vitally important to the Forest of Dean.
“A number of members of the Rotary Club of the Royal Forest of Dean have used its services in the past, and many of us will doubtless do so in the future.
“Following our half marathon events in September 2024 and in March this year, we were happy to contribute a sum of £10,000, plus the proceeds of a Burns Night raffle.”
