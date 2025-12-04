Hartpury University has secured a £28 million funding package to complete the redevelopment of its campus, including the new student learning hub.
The university, recently named The Times and Sunday Times Specialist University of the Year 2026, will use the funding from bank HSBC to support the completion of the new 3,151 sq. m. University Learning Hub and other strategic developments.
The deal, which also sees Hartpury University consolidate all its banking with HSBC UK, will enable the university to offer a round-the-clock learning facility within the Hub.
Students will benefit from an open-plan ground floor for collaboration, socialising and access to key student services. In addition, the first floor will offer a quiet, reflective space to study with library access.
Green roofing and landscaping will also ensure the building supports local biodiversity and sustainability.
Mick Axtell, Chief Operating Officer at Hartpury University, said: "This deal provides us with security, flexibility and access to modern banking tools.
“We’re now able to deliver a learning hub that will bensfit students across campus, a key step in implementing our 2030 Strategy and continuing to enhance world-class facilities across Hartpury."
There was also good new for Hartpury College which has been recognised as a centre of excellence by the Leadership Skills Foundation.
The ccolade highlights the college’s dedication to embedding leadership development into its curriculum over past years.
The college is one of 37 of the 2,500 centres that work with the foundation to have been selected for the 2025-26 academic year.
College Principal Claire Whitworth said: “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a Centre of Excellence by the Leadership Skills Foundation.
“This award reflects the dedication of our staff and the enthusiasm of our students in embracing leadership opportunities.
“We look forward to building on this success and continuing to inspire the leaders of tomorrow.”
