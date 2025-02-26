HARTPURY University took a significant step towards securing the Hellenic Premier title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Pershore Town on Tuesday evening.
In their game in hand over Roman Glass St George, Hartpury faced a slow start as the visitors showed early promise.
Hartpury found their rhythm when Tomos Shyamapant opened the scoring. Drew Robinson was played out wide and delivered an excellent cross into the box. Shyamapant was perfectly positioned to guide the ball into an empty net.
Louis Manning made it 2-0, capitalising on a poor back pass from the visitors. Manning took full advantage, curling a shot over the keeper into an empty net to double Hartpury's lead.
Renato Prifti then did well to win the ball back in the final third, setting up Louis Manning to drive forward and fire a low shot past the Pershore keeper, making it 3-0.
Early in the second half, Luke Salter delivered a well-placed corner to the near post, where Ben Baxter, marking his 100th appearance for the club, guided the ball past the Pershore keeper to make it 4-0.
Pershore pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining when they won a corner. The ball was delivered into the box and nodded down for Harlie Price, who flicked it past Hartpury keeper Stephen Sarkodie from close range, making it 4-1.
Baxter then sent a superb cross into the box, and Shyamapant leapt highest to nod the ball over the keeper, securing a 5-1 win for Hartpury.
Looking ahead, Hartpury’s attention now shifts to the FA Vase and Marsh Challenge Cup, with their next league fixture not due until Tuesday, 11 March, when they face Slimbridge, followed by matches against Highworth Town, Thornbury Town, and Lydney Town later in the month.