HARTPURY University will launch a new ‘Small Animal First Aid’ course this summer, designed specifically with professionals in mind.
It is a one-day university level 4 course and is aimed at equipping pet care professionals, trainers and owners with the essential skills for medical emergencies with small animals.
The course is endorsed by the Institute of Registered Veterinary and Animal Physiotherapists and the Canine Hydrotherapy Association. Participants will receive hands-on training from experienced instructors, focusing on real-life, emergency scenarios such as poisoning, choking, drowning, heatstroke, and seizures.
Dr Wanda McCormick, Head of Animal and Agriculture at Hartpury University said: “We work with professionals across the animal sector, from dog trainers to hydrotherapists. From speaking with them firsthand, we know that undertaking a course like this will give them the confidence to handle emergency situations effectively. It also provides peace of mind to pet owners, reassuring them that their animals are in safe and capable hands.”
The course will be held at Hartpury University and Hartpury College’s rural campus, home to specialist animal science laboratories, digital innovation farm and Veterinary Nursing Technical Skills Centre. These advanced facilities allow students on part and full-time courses to put theory into practice and gain valuable real-life experience.
The cost is £70 per person, with assessment through a multiple-choice test and practical demonstrations.
The course includes an introduction to first aid for small animals, basic first aid principles, common emergencies and how to handle them, CPR for small animals, first aid kit essentials, health checks and monitoring, preventative care, and practical sessions with model animals and live dogs.
