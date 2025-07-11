THE University of Gloucestershire has seen improvement across all areas of the 2025 National Student Survey.
Results published this week show that the university has improved in all themes covered in the survey and has performed well against a number of measures.
The university said the results reflect the university’s continued focus on student experience and academic quality. Notably, the university has widened its lead on the sector as a whole in ‘assessment and feedback’, now two percentage points above the average.
There has also been a strong improvement in positivity for the question: “How well has your course developed your knowledge and skills that you think you will need for your future?”, gaining 3.3 percentage points. This places the University 1.1 percentage points above the sector as a whole. Other areas showing strong improvement include student ‘Student Voice,’ which rose by 3.2%, and ‘teaching on my course’ which showed a 2.9% improvement.
Dame Clare Marchant DBE, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of University of Gloucestershire, said: “We are delighted that the 2025 National Student Survey results show improvements in key areas. The NSS allows us to place student voices at the centre of our thinking to evolve and improve, and gives vital feedback into how our actions are impacting student experience.
“The results also highlight some areas for improvement which we are committed to addressing. Significant investment in our campuses across Cheltenham and Gloucester, evolving the curriculum as students' expectations change, and the development of our people will play a key role in our plans for further improvement. I am confident that our continuous improvement focus will deliver more great results in the future and will ensure our students have the best experience possible at #teamglos. My thanks to all staff who have delivered the improvements we have seen”
The university also saw several strong performances on a subject level. Geography and Environment Studies ranks first nationally for ‘teaching on my course’, ‘academic support’, ‘organisation and management’, and ‘Student Voice’.
Biosciences, including Biomedical Sciences, is first in the country for ‘assessment and feedback’, second for ‘learning resources’ and ‘Student Voice’, and third for ‘teaching on my course’.
Education ranks fifth in the country for ‘academic support’ and 12th for ‘learning resources’. Sport also ranks 15th nationally for ‘assessment and feedback’, while history secured 100% positivity for both teaching and learning, and learning opportunities.
The news comes after the university climbed 16 places in the Complete University Guide league table rankings.
The university said these results show it is going from strength to strength, and a testament to the positive impacts of a university-wide focus on being connected.
A total of 1,180 out of a possible 1,525 students took part in the survey, giving the university a 77.38% response rate, which is significantly above the national average. As a result, the university has donated £1,180 to StudentMinds, a student-focused mental health charity.
You can find out more about the University of Gloucestershire via its website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.