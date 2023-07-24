A MILESTONE has been reached in the building of a “flagship” higher education centre which is being funded by £10 million of the Forest’s successful bid for Levelling Up funding.
Staff and governors from Hartpury University were joined by Mark Harper MP, representatives from Forest of Dean District Council and construction teams at a ‘topping out’ ceremony of the instituation’s new £12.75 million University Learning Hub.
The hub is being part-funded by the university’s share of £20 million from the government’s Levelling Up fund, which was jointly secured by the Forest Council, the university and Cinderford Town Council in 2021.
The project is being led by Gloucester-based Vitruvius Management Services, designed by architects Roberts Limbrick of Gloucester and built by South West firm Halsall Construction.
The university says the building “will be instrumental in unlocking both staff and student growth as well helping to attract and retain talent in the locality.”
The curved structure of the building has now taken shape, mirroring the institution’s ‘Graze’ learning and conference facility that opened last September in design and sustainability features.
Attendees gathered on the roof following a tour of the under-construction hub that covers around 3048m2.
Once completed, the two-storey building will provide “dynamic open plan space” on the ground floor, with cafes, space to relax and a range of student support services.
The first floor will offer a quiet place to study with modern classrooms and the university library.
The “warm, welcoming” building will be accessible to students 24/7, 365 days a year, which the university says will help to support them with the overall cost of living.
Additionally, eco-friendly features such as green roofing and landscaping will be added to boost biodiversity.
Speaking at the topping out ceremony, Mark Harper MP said: “It’s been fantastic to work with Hartpury through its journey from a college-only institution to the university and college we see today. I’d like to thank all of the organisations involved for working in partnership on this project and I look forward to seeing it again when it reaches completion.”
Johnathan Lane, Cabinet Member for Levelling Up at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the new University Learning Hub taking shape at Hartpury and I know that it will play an important role for many who are interested in furthering their education in the Forest of Dean.
“It’s especially pleasing to hear about the sustainability features that are being incorporated into the building and the wider area, with the new car park also providing 32 new electric vehicle charging points for users.
“We can’t wait to see the future at Hartpury and our other Levelling Up sites and look forward to residents and visitors enjoying them for many years to come.”
Rosie Scott-Ward, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Hartpury University, said: “Today marks an exciting point in our journey as we look ahead to launching our first building designed exclusively for our higher education students.
"The building will house some of our most important university student services in one place, serving their study and social needs as well as providing valuable access to guidance and support.
"It’ll also have some key sustainability features to future proof this facility for years to come, including rainwater harvesting and bat boxes.
“I’d like to thank our local MP Mark Harper, the Forest of Dean District Council and our construction and project partners for helping to bring this unique building to life.”
The hub is expected to be completed during the 2023/24 academic year.