With sessions planned for the first Tuesday of every month, the Memory Café, hosted at the Larruperz Centre on Grammar School Close, Ross-on-Wye, offers a rich programme of activities. From casual chatter over coffee and cake to enlivening singing sessions, quizzes and engaging talks, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, the Café provides invaluable access to carer support sessions, ensuring comprehensive help for those navigating the challenges of memory loss.