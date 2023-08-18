In response to the recent changes in NHS flu vaccination eligibility, Superdrug - which has a branch at 10 Market Pl, Ross-on-Wye - has launched the most competitively priced private flu vaccination service on the high street.
Priced at just £8.79 for health and beauty card members, the service aims to increase accessibility, especially for the 11 million individuals aged between 50 and 65 who no longer qualify for the NHS flu vaccination.
Superdrug's initiative comes at a crucial time, as many anticipate a delay in the NHS flu vaccinations rollout. The health and beauty retailer is gearing up for a surge in demand for its private flu vaccination services this winter, with early indications already pointing to a significant increase in bookings compared to the previous year.
Ghada Beal, Superdrug’s Healthcare Director, remarked on the growing demand, "Our waiting list for private flu vaccination services has already surpassed last year's figures. The change in NHS eligibility criteria will impact millions, and we're proud to offer a more affordable and convenient solution." She further highlighted the importance of the flu jab in providing protection against potential severe flu complications.
For those without a health and beauty card membership, the flu vaccination service is available for £16.99. Superdrug will offer this service in over 150 pharmacies across the UK, subject to eligibility and availability. Both NHS and private flu vaccinations will be administered by trained Superdrug pharmacists starting from early September. Additionally, Superdrug Health Clinics will have nurses on hand to provide the private flu vaccination service.
For those looking to avail of this service, simply walk into any Superdrug Pharmacy or Health Clinic. Alternatively, appointments for both NHS and private flu vaccination services can be conveniently booked online. Superdrug's initiative underscores its commitment to supporting the community, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.