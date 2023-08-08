Originating from a grand Victorian Gothic building opened in 1874, the Hereford Museum and Art Gallery stands as the mainstay museum for Herefordshire. However, the Grade II* listed edifice is now poised to undergo a groundbreaking £18 million transformation, aiming to reposition it as a beacon of culture and history at Hereford’s heart. This revamp intends to expand the local community’s interaction with the region’s storied past in innovative, dynamic ways and is set to catalyse cultural evolution within the county.