Hereford Museum and Art Gallery is opening its doors one last time before its major redevelopment.
Residents and visitors are offered chance to witness the removal of the iconic wall-mounted Roman mosaics that have adorned the museum’s stairwell for nearly a century. This once-in-a-lifetime event will take place on Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 August, between 10am to 3pm.
The mosaics, crafted from intricate stone and tile designs featuring spiral, border, and floral patterns, originally adorned the floor of an opulent Kentchester residence. Their relocation has been meticulously planned over the past seven months by specialists from Skillington Workshop Ltd, one of the UK’s premier conservation and restoration firms. Attendees can gain an unprecedented behind-the-scenes view of the meticulous process, whilst also engaging with the museum staff and enthusiastic volunteers.
Originating from a grand Victorian Gothic building opened in 1874, the Hereford Museum and Art Gallery stands as the mainstay museum for Herefordshire. However, the Grade II* listed edifice is now poised to undergo a groundbreaking £18 million transformation, aiming to reposition it as a beacon of culture and history at Hereford’s heart. This revamp intends to expand the local community’s interaction with the region’s storied past in innovative, dynamic ways and is set to catalyse cultural evolution within the county.
This ambitious redevelopment, emblematic of Stronger Hereford’s vision, will see the museum enriched with eight new galleries, a temporary exhibition area, revitalisation of the historic Woolhope Club Room, and the introduction of commercial zones such as a retail space and rooftop café. A standout feature will be the panoramic rooftop terrace, affording visitors breathtaking 360-degree vistas of Herefordshire.
This project isn’t just about history, it’s about the future. Hereford Museum and Art Gallery’s redevelopment boasts the distinction of being the UK’s premier museum EnerPHit project, epitomising avant-garde environmental design. Complementing Herefordshire Council’s 2030 carbon-neutral goals, it focuses on sustainable tech, cutting-edge design, and exploring contemporary ecological impacts. With the Woolhope Club’s live scientific contributions, an eco-friendly rooftop garden, and a community-maintained beehive installation, it’s an emblem of sustainability.
The revitalisation is supported by £5 million from the Stronger Towns Fund, £8 million from Herefordshire Council, and £5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. For continuous updates, the community is encouraged to follow Herefordshire Museum Service’s social channels and their website.