A GRADE II-listed house that was owned by the engineer of the Severn Railway Tunnel is up for sale for more than £2 million.
Built in 1837, Mount Ballan House near Caldicot was the home of Thomas Walker while he was building the four-mile 628-yard-long tunnel in the 1880s.
Walker - who is buried at Caerwent’s St Stephen’ and St Nathan Church – wrote after completing the seven-year project: “Sub-aqueous tunnels have recently become quite the fashion.
“One such experience as the Severn Tunnel, with its ever-varying and strangely contorted strata, and the dangers from floods above and floods below, has been sufficient for me.
“One sub-aqueous tunnel is quite enough for a lifetime.”
The early Victorian property sits within a four-acre site and is on the market for £2.15m through agents Savills, who describe the house as having “a striking entrance and intricately carved royal head stops”.
“The elevation is adorned with gabled bays, canted bay windows with Tudor tracery, and a castellated parapet, all contributing to its historic charm,” they add.
The reception hall has “beautiful stained-glass windows and window seats” and a study with a stone fireplace.
There is a drawing room, dining room and lounge with views of the garden and fields, a spacious kitchen, large utility room, cloakroom and a “substantial cellar”.
The carved wood staircase leads to a large landing and five bedrooms.
“The principal bedroom is a luxurious retreat, complete with an en suite bathroom and dressing room," reads the listing.
"The additional bedrooms have beautiful proportions with high ceilings and large windows with glorious views, each with its own en suite or easy access to the family bathroom."
The house has views of the surrounding Monmouthshire countryside.
“The grounds have a wonderfully private array of areas, including a large south-westerly facing terrace overlooking a lawned area, surrounded by mature planting.
“The property and gardens amount to approximately four acres bounded by wrought iron railings and fencing, with some stone walls, offering plenty of scope for the creation of paddocks and stabling.
“There is extensive parking to the front of the house, with a large multiple bay garage, an in-out drive, and a large turning area.”