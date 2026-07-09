A pioneering affordable housing development has been completed by Longhope Community Land Trust (LCLT) and housing association Aster.
Local people are now moving into 12 new affordable homes built exclusively for those with a strong connection to the village, marking it the first development of its kind in the Forest.
The homes include four one-bedroom maisonettes, six two-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom houses.and includes an electric vehicle charging point.
Aster also donated £5,000 towards the creation of an amenity space on parish council owned land behind the village hall.
Ten fruit trees have been planted and the CLT also intends to install seating, a wooden fencing and gate.
The project has been six years in the making, with community land trust working since 2019 to bring forward much-needed affordable homes for the local area.
As a community-led organisation, the Trust will act as the long-term steward of the homes, ensuring they remain genuinely affordable for future generations.
Trust chairman Michael Phelps said: “After six very challenging years, we are delighted to see the 12 affordable homes, which Longhope CLT worked very hard to deliver in conjunction with Aster, are now fully occupied by residents with strong local connections.
“These homes will play an important role in supporting and sustaining the community.”
Amanda Williams, Chief Investment Officer at Aster Group, the leading housing association partner for community land trusts, said: “It’s fantastic to see residents now moving into these new homes, which have been designed with the needs of the Longhope community at their heart.
“Every new resident has a strong local connection to the village, whether through living, working or family ties, and demand was met without needing to go beyond the initial local connection criteria, showing how well the homes meet local need.
“These homes will provide lasting stability and security for local people, strengthening the community and ensuring that individuals and families can continue to call Longhope home for generations to come.”
The development has been supported by Forest of Dean District Council, which provided funding to help establish the land trust and bring the project forward, alongside additional development funding.
The homes have also benefited from investment through Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme.
Council leader, Cllr Adrian Birch (Green, Tidenham), said: “I am delighted to see these new homes in Longhope now complete.
“This marks a fantastic achievement for everyone involved, and it is fantastic to see how Longhope CLT and Aster Group have worked alongside the council to bring this project to life.
“These are much-needed, affordable, high-quality homes for the community of Longhope, and this collaboration shows what can be achieved when organisations share a clear vision and commitment to local people.”
Mathew Vye, Residential Director of builders EG Carter said: “We’re proud to have delivered these homes alongside Longhope Community Land Trust and Aster Group.
“From the outset, there’s been a shared commitment to quality and sustainability, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the homes now occupied by people with strong links to the village.”
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