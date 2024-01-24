SIX horses were rescued when a trailer overturned on the A40 dual carriageway between Monmouth and Ross-on-Wye.
A vet checked the animals at the scene of the Sunday (January 7) evening crash before they were transferred to other horse boxes.
A Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the following day: “The Large Animal Rescue Team from Bromyard Fire Station, working with our colleagues from Whitchurch & Ross-on-Wye Fire Station, were called to a collision last night on the A40 dual carriageway.
“The collision involved a twin axle trailer carrying six horses. The trailer had overturned on the carriageway and was on its side.
“The road was closed by the police so the rescue could take place.
“All six horses were released from the trailer and transferred to other awaiting horse boxes.
“Dan from Belmont Farm & Equine Vets at Ledbury was on scene to check all of the horses for injuries and their well-being after their ordeal.
“All six are expected to make a full recovery.”