MPs have taken a historic step after backing a bill that would give some terminally ill people the right to end their lives.
The Commons backed backed the bill by 330 votes in favour to 275 against, a majority of 55 with Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves both voting in favour as did former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
With 402 MPs currently sitting with the Labour whip, it means 22 MPs did not vote.
Among the most prominent MPs to vote against were Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who will have a prominent role in shaping the legislation, as well as Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, and opposition party leaders Kemi Badenoch, Ed Davey and Nigel Farage.
The private member’s bill, brought by the Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, gives terminally ill adults with less than six months to live the right to die once the request has been signed off by two doctors and a high court judge.
The bill must still pass through several more stages and is not due to be discussed again until next April.
How did my MP vote?
Matt Bishop - Forest of Dean = For
Catherine Fookes - Monmouthshire - For
Ellie Chowns - Herefordshire North - For
Jesse Norman - Hereford and South Herefordshire - Against
Nick Smith - Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney - Abstain
Nick Thomas-Symonds - Torfaen - Against