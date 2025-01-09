A THREE-day 45,000-capacity music festival – billed as Wales' biggest – is set to rock the Wye Valley this summer.
Promoters behind Monmouth Rising, who say they have experience from the likes of Glastonbury, have announced the three-day 'affordable' and ‘eco-friendly’ festival for the town's Showground at the end of August.
According to Rebellion Live, all the legalities have been completed, and the event has the support of the local council, who “will do everything they can to make sure the festival happens”.
The organisers say: "Behind Monmouth Rising are James Kenny and Stuart Hopwood, both seasoned professionals in events and hospitality, who have worked across some of the most prestigious platforms, from the Pop-Up Hotel at Glastonbury to global hospitality ventures and film productions.
"Their vision for Monmouth Rising is to deliver a festival that prioritises connection, community, and value – without compromising on quality."
James Kenny, whose mother lives in Monmouth, said: "Monmouth Rising is an ambitious festival launch rooted in accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability.
"This isn’t just another addition to the calendar; it’s a carefully curated experience designed to engage audiences while addressing key challenges facing the industry."
Featuring five stages, it will offer "a diverse range of performances, catering to all tastes".
"Leading the charge is a monumental Haçienda Classical and Fac51 Takeover on the Rebel’s Roost stage, bringing the legendary music brand to the Sunday," add the promoters.
"Known for defining the sound of an era, the Haçienda’s involvement is a major endorsement for Monmouth Rising, instantly positioning the festival among the most ambitious launches of recent years."
“The Haçienda isn’t just a name – it's a legacy. Having them take over Rebel’s Roost elevates our festival and underscores our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences,” says James.
Complementing this will be "the New Bands Stage, developed in partnership with Gigpig, a platform celebrated for its ethical approach to music".
"This collaboration not only highlights grassroots talent, but also reinforces Monmouth Rising’s commitment to aligning with organisations that share its values of inclusivity and fairness."
“Renowned artists and emerging talent including Le Discotheque, and world leading DJ’s and musicians” will appear across all stages, which include the Junction, "a space for emerging and experimental artists, highlighting innovation"; The Town Hall, “an intimate venue for acoustic sets and smaller performances; The Secret Shed, "a cozy and intimate woodland retreat” for spoken word, poetry, and comedy performances; and Pulse, "a high-energy dance venue powered by immersive visuals and soundscapes".
"The festival is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences," add Rebellion Live, which will have “a groundbreaking commitment to sustainability" at its heart, led by its "pioneering use of hydrogen" energy to power 99% of the event, in partnership with GeoPura, setting "a new standard for eco-conscious festivals".
“We’re proud to be at the forefront of sustainable innovation,” says James.
Organisers also say a focus on inclusivity will see low vendor fees, no VIP section, and affordable tickets from £180, alongside camping, glamping and Airstreams.
The festival is planned for August 29-31, and for more information and tickets, which ‘go live’ on Sunday, see www.monmouthrising.com