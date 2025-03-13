A 100-year-old veteran who survived a sinking in World War Two has inspired the next generation of Royal Marines at a commando training centre.
John Eskdale from Lydney saw combat with HMS Charybdis in the Mediterranean on the Malta Convoys in 1942 and was involved in the invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943.
He survived the sinking of Charybdis by German Torpedo boats near the Channel Islands in late 1943 and went on to see action in Normandy and in the Far East.
During his visit to the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon, John was given the honour of presenting the Commando Medal to Marine James Barback, who had demonstrated the qualities that define the Commando Spirit and Ethos throughout training.
John attended the pass out parade of 366 Troop and shared advice with recruits waiting to recommence training after injuries.
“It’s important you get into a routine, know what you are doing, it’s important that everyone knows you and everyone knows what you can do and be relied on, you’ve got to remember that you are very much together,” John told recruits.
“The Royal Marines is a family, whilst you are serving, and more so afterwards, it can go on forever. You’ll have good times and awful times… take it as it comes, I wish you all the very, very best and good luck to you all.”
John earned his Green Beret in 1942 at the height of World War Two.
He initially tried to join the Armed Forces in 1940 but was too young and volunteered with the Fire Service, in the heavily bombed city of Bristol, before finally joining the marines two years later.
After training, he went to serve on board HMS Charybdis, which was sunk after an attack by German torpedo E boats, off the Channel Islands.
John spent five hours in the water on a Carley float before rescue by a destroyer took him back to Plymouth to recover.
Of the crew of 533, only 107 were rescued.
Following the sinking John volunteered for hazardous service and after Commando training at Dalditch Camp on Woodbury Common was drafted to a new formation, 30 Assault Unit – 30AU which later regenerated as 30 IX Cdo.
He saw action again, in Normandy and the Far East, taking part in operations to clear Japanese forces from Hong Kong, as well as assisting in the disarming of the Chinese National Army and law enforcement duties and peacekeeping operations at checkpoints across the region.
Recruit Sean Brennen is about to restart training and took time to listen to the commando veteran.
“An unbelievable gentleman, so inspiring and a real honour to chat with and find out what he did during the Second World War, quite remarkable,” he said.
“The stories about his service in the Far East just kept on coming and were very funny.
"Hearing first-hand accounts of his generation’s experience are so important to us, we stand on the shoulders of these men who are real heroes.”