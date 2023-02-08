Letter to the Editor: I met my husband (15 years ago this March) through a mutual friend.
She’d been telling me about a guy called ‘Frank’ at work for months and I wrongly assumed him to be about 20 years older than us. She then showed me a photo of him and I wondered why she hadn’t introduced us before! Turns out ‘Frank’ was a nickname, and he was exactly my age and my type!
We became Facebook friends then swapped numbers and spent the next few weeks texting... I plucked up the courage to ask him out and he said no!
Then two weeks later he asked me and I agreed. He claims to have been keeping his options open but I think he just wanted to be the one to ask! Within three months of our first date we were living together and we’ve been inseperable ever since.
Samantha Monoyou