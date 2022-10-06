‘Iconic’ former Apple Tree Inn sold to developers after seven years empty
A HISTORIC former pub and farmhouse in a Forest village that has stood unused for years is set to be brought back to life as housing.
The Grade II-listed former Apple Tree Inn in Minsterworth will be converted into residential dwellings following its purchase by developers last Friday (October 7).
Located in a prominent position on the A48 near Gloucester, the Apple Tree has stood empty for the last seven years after it ceased trading as a pub and restaurant in 2015.
The new owner, a Gloucester-based developer, now wants to turn the building into one or two residential units.
The pub was formerly co-owned by four parties who put it up for sale due to failing trade.
They were unable to attract a buyer for the business and permission was granted to change the use of the building from commercial to residential in 2015.
Tewesbury Borough Council also approved an application to demolish some “non-historic” additions to the building in 2018 - which has yet to go ahead - amid plans to create five new building plots adjacent to the property.
The listed building has since stood empty, with shrubs having taken over its frontage over the years.
But its future has now been decided following last week’s sale, which was conducted by Newnham-based firm Hills Property Consultants.
The original 17th century building is thought to have been a farmhouse belonging to the local Lord of the Manor.
By the 18th century it was used as a young offenders institute, with local legend telling that boys were often kept there in chains.
For a time it was part of the estate belonging to the prominant Harvey family, where famed local poet F.W. Harvey grew up.
It was used for hospitality for the first time in the 20th century, and became a licensed premises in the 1950s.
The property has been sold seperately from the adjacent building plots, and to a different owner.
Hills’ managing director Dominic Hill said: “It’s an amazing feeling to sell such an iconic local building.
“It attracted a lot of interest from local and national prospective purchasers in the two weeks we were advertising it, with 40 physical viewings taking place.
“We now look forward to seeing what the new owners do with its huge potential.”
