The Christmas period isn't always a joyful time, and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board wants local residents to know what urgent support services are available to them when they’re struggling with their mental health.
Free, urgent mental health help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 111 and pressing option 2. Whether it’s day or night, the 111 (press option 2) service will have specially-trained local mental well-being practitioners on the other end of the phone when someone needs urgent help, but it’s not life-threatening.
Available to adults and children of any age, the service offers bespoke one-to-one advice, support and care to meet the needs of each individual.A Well-being Practitioner for 111 (Press Option 2), said:“When you call 111 (Press Option 2) you’re picking the phone up, contacting someone who is there for you and only you.
“It’s not scripted, it’s a lot of real people giving real advice at the end of the phone – we’re that friendly face you can’t see, almost. It’s that real person-centred care, putting the patient first. We will come up with a plan with that individual so that they have their own say in their care as well.”
The 111 Option 2 service can provide support for a range of different needs, such as people with existing mental health problems whose symptoms have worsened; those experiencing a mental health problem for the first time; someone who has self-harmed but it does not appear to be life threatening, or they're talking about wanting to self-harm; a person showing signs of possible dementia; or a person experiencing domestic violence or physical, sexual or emotional abuse.Anyone who has already been given a Crisis Line number from a health professional should call it.
Anyone under the care of a mental health team who has a specific care plan that states who to contact when in need of urgent care should follow this plan.For more general mental health support, the Melo website offers free information, advice and self-help resources to help people look after their mental health and wellbeing.
Samaritans also has a free-to-call support service that operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Anyone wanting to talk to someone in confidence can call them on 116 123.Anyone in Gwent who is in need of mental health support and is unsure of where to go for help can find advice and signposting on the Gwent Health Guide.