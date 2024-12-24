The 111 Option 2 service can provide support for a range of different needs, such as people with existing mental health problems whose symptoms have worsened; those experiencing a mental health problem for the first time; someone who has self-harmed but it does not appear to be life threatening, or they're talking about wanting to self-harm; a person showing signs of possible dementia; or a person experiencing domestic violence or physical, sexual or emotional abuse.Anyone who has already been given a Crisis Line number from a health professional should call it.