Just to be clear – what I’m talking about here is wide-area 20 mph limits on roads where pedestrians are likely to be. So remember, that’s not a ‘blanket’ limit on all roads (as it’s often misrepresented by opponents), but a 20 mph limit on appropriate roads, where people are most likely to be close to the traffic. As recommended by the UN (and actually endorsed by the British Government in 2019! [1]). And supported by The Forest of Dean District Council and more than a hundred town and parish councils across Gloucestershire.