PEOPLE across the Forest and Wye Valley came together in their communities on Sunday to honour those who fought and died in two world wars and other conflicts.
There were services and parades featuring a wide range of community organisations, veterans and others for Remembrance Sunday.
On Saturday there was a minute’s silence at sports matches with Lydney RFC welcoming members of the British Legion onto the pitch for the commemoration before their game against Brixham.
At Coleford, Sam Davies from the town’s Baptist church gave a reflection on the theme of “love one another”.
He said: “Remembrnace is not simply the act of recalling names or dates – it is an act of love.
“When we recall their laughter, their wisdom, the warmth of their embrace, we are not just remembering the past, we are carrying forward the legacy of their love.”
Among those who laid wreaths at the Coleford war memorial at the clock tower was the Chair of the Forest of Dean District Council, Cllr Di Martin.
At Bream the names of the men from the village who died in the First World War and the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War Two were read out by veterans.
Newent School was among those which held Remembrance services on Friday.
Principal student, Gaia Sabey read the names of former pupils who died serving their country and placed a wreath on the school’s war memorial.
The service was opened by vice principal Rob Nicklin followed by a reflection by Vicar of Newent Rev Simon Mason.
Among the guests were the Mayor of Newent, Cllr Sara Hulbert and the Lord Lieurenant of Gloucestershire Edward Gillespie.
Catherine Fookes, the MP for the new constituency of Monmouthshire was at Chepstow on Sunday morning and Caldicot in the afternoon.