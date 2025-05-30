THE Asha Centre at Lydbrook welcomed representatives of interfaith organisations from around the country as they plotted a new course for dialogue among people of faith.
The two-day conference, hosted by author and human campaigner Zerbanoo Gifford included 32 senior representatives of local, regional and national interfaith organisations.
The conference came in the context of heightened tensions between different faith groups in Britain, exacerbated by conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere.
The closure of the Inter Faith Network for the UK has also left many involved in interfaith work feeling disheartened and isolated.
There has been a particular question mark over the future of Inter Faith Week, an annual focus for inter faith dialogue and social action occurring every November
Among the conclusions reached was that there should be greater organisation and communication between faith sector organisations to provide clearer messaging, avoid duplication and maximise resources; and better communication of the good work being done by grassroots organisations and that local interfaith groups could do much more to share good practice and offer mutual support.
The group committed to making Inter Faith Week 2025 a success and to continuing to work together.
Asha Centre Founder, Zerbanoo Gifford, said: “It was an honour to personally host and help re-energise England’s interfaith movement, and to see so many of those that work tirelessly at the grassroots taking part.
“Today the movement has a new home at the Asha Centre: a place where those who bravely and generously work to end mistrust and misunderstanding of ‘the other’ can find the collective strength to continue their timely and important work.”
Conference organiser Warwick Hawkins said: “Interfaith activity in the UK is at something of a crossroads, and everyone involved was pleased to be able to help chart its future course in such a beautiful and inspiring setting.”
