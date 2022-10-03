Is Cinderford 'knife' man James Taplin in jail or at large?
POLICE have issued an appeal about a wanted man seen with a knife in Coleford – more than a week after magistrates reportedly remanded him custody.
Gloucestershire Police issued the appeal about 24-year-old James Taplin yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) who they say was last seen outside the Angel Hotel in the centre of Coleford on Monday evening (October 3).
He was believed to have been in possession of offensive weapons.
But it has been reported that Taplin, of High Street, Cinderford had appeared before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, September 24 charged with aggrevated burglary and malicious wounding
He faced a charge that two days previously he had attacked a man in Coleford with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.
He was also charged with entering a house in Tufthorn Avenue, Coleford as a trespasser on Thursday, September 24 and stealing cash.
It is alleged the man was attacked during the burglary.
A Gloucestershire news agency reported that the magistrates told Taplin he would be remanded in custody until his first appearance before Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, October 14.
In the appeal to the public, Taplin is described as being white, 6ft in height, and of medium build with short, black hair and a black beard.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said: “Officers have completed a number of enquiries to locate Taplin and they are now appealing for information from the public.”
Anyone who has seen Taplin or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gloucestershire Police on 101 quoting 443 of October 3.
Police say the public should dial 999 if he is seen at the time of calling.
The Forester approached Gloucestershire Police for clarification on whether Taplin was in prison on remand or at large.
