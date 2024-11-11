The highlight of the sale was provided by an 18th century Italian commode (a chest of drawers to us) which sold for £8,400. Coming from a large Herefordshire country house the commode had been brought back by the family from their Grand Tour of Italy over two hundred years ago. Unfortunately it was now in very poor condition and one leg and part of the lower drawer front were detached – but thankfully still present. As soon as the catalogue went online, staff could see it had a attracted a number of Italian online buyers and they knew then that things were going to get exciting. On the day it took the auctioneer almost eight minutes to sell, with competition coming from a telephone bidder in New York and several Italian bidders online. In the end an impatient Italian on a second telephone line was the successful buyer, and the commode will soon be making its way back home.