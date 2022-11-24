Jason is all set to Roc the castle
Jason Donovan will be taking to the stage at Chepstow Castle as part of Castell Roc series of concerts next summer.
The star, whose break famously came as Scott Robinson in Neighbours starring opposite Kylie Minogue, has confirmed his appearance on Saturday, August 19.
The soap role turned him into an international star, gaining every Australian major award including Most Popular Actor.
The series went onto to become one of the highest rating shows in the UK which led to Jason’s association and huge success with Stock, Aitken and Waterman.
His debut album Ten Good Reasons was the biggest selling album of 1989 contributing to impressive career sales of 13 million albums and four UK Number One singles – Especially For You with Kylie, Too Many Broken Hearts, Sealed With A Kiss and Any Dream Will Do.
Music has always been a constant in Jason’s life, as was his passion for acting and theatre.
This combination became a natural transition for what was to become one of his definitive roles – his Olivier-nominated portrayal of Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at London’s Palladium.
This sell out 18-month run in 1991 produced a number one single and best-selling soundtrack album, and is still known for being one of the most successful revivals of all time.
Jason has gone on to star in The Rocky Horror Show, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Priscilla, Annie Get Your Gun, Sound of Music, The King’s Speech and Million Dollar Quartet.
On TV he has featured in I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here (2006) and Strictly Come Dancing (2011), Who Do You Think You Are (2011), ITV’s Superstar (2012) and Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (2012). He also appeared in ITV’s drama Echo Beach (2008).
In 2016 Jason embarked on his Ten Good Reason’s tour, his first for eight years, and played 44 sold-out dates nationwide and festivals in the UK and Europe.
See www.castellroc.co.uk for more information.
