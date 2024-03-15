Six members of staff at Rodley House care home in Lydney have been celebrated for their long service.
They included cook Jane Matthews and carerJulie Fluck who have a total 75 years’ service at the home in Harrison Way, Lydney.
Rodley House, which is run by The Order of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), held a presentation event, with certificates and flowers given to staff in recognition of their dedication to caring.
Senior managers, including chief executive of the Order of St John Care Trust Dan Hayes, joined the special event
Jane joined the home in 1979 aged 18 after completing her City & Guilds qualification in catering.
Her starting pay 45 years ago was £1.05 .
Jane’s husband was a gardener at Rodley House in the 1990s.
Home manager, Karla Tutton, said: “We are extremely fortunate to have such a loyal team. It really is a happy home.
“All our team members are fantastic and deserve recognition.
“We were extra excited to mark Jane’s 45 years of long service. Jane’s dedication and loyalty is remarkable, and she is a very talented cook.
“Our residents appreciate everything she does to produce tasty, nutritious food.
“Jane recently supported the home, when we were without a catering manager, and ensured that Rodley House kept its five-star Food Standards Agency food hygiene rating.”
Jane said: “I enjoy company and particularly the social interaction with residents and colleagues. “Rodley House has a wonderful family atmosphere and being local to me is a bonus. I can’t imagine my life without Rodley House.”
Julie joined Rodley House as a carer in 1993 while studying for a social care degree. After a short time as a bank carer, she took on a permanent role.
She said: “Throughout my time at Rodley House the highs have definitely outweighed the lows. I’ve always had a passion for care.
“I have worked alongside very supportive staff over the years. We pride ourselves in providing them with not only care but also a friendly environment. Our residents enjoy this big family home, where anyone is welcome.”
Also recognised were Virginia Robins a carer for 20 years’ , Alison Tonge and Jennie Beddis, who each have 10 years service and housekeeper Sharon Davis who has been there for five years.