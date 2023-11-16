Remembrance observed
STUDENTS and staff at John Kyrle High School gathered at 11am on Friday, November 10, to observe two minutes silence to recognise and honour those who have given their lives whilst serving our country.
The bell was rung at 11am and student, Connor Edwards, played the Last Post out on the apron.
Staff, sixth form students and Sea Cadets, Oliver Almond and Griff Roberts, who proudly stood to attention in their uniforms, joined Connor.
Those in lessons listened to a recording of Connor playing the Last Post and watched a presentation of images which encouraged thought and reflection during the silence.
Representatives from John Kyrle High School attended the Parade and Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial at the Prospect, which was followed by a service at St Mary’s Church.
Sixth Form Prospectus
The Sixth Form Prospectus for 2024 entry at John Kyrle High School welcomes current students and those considering joining from other schools.
The school boasts a strong community with a track record of expertise and excellence in post-16 education.
Over the last 15 years, the A*-B pass rate has consistently been above 50%, and recent achievements include a 98.2% pass rate in 2023.
Mrs Helen Bolt, the Head of Sixth Form, encourages prospective students to apply through the provided link, expressing the school’s commitment to achieving “first-choice futures for all.”
The application process, open from November 9th to January 2024, includes selecting three preferred subjects, with an option for four A Levels on a case-by-case basis.
Confirmation of course availability will be provided based on initial responses, and courses will run if there are sufficient students.
Christmas Shoe Box Appeal
The school is participating in the Christmas Shoe Box Appeal to provide assistance to underserved communities in Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine.
The school encourages individuals to assemble a shoebox filled with small, thoughtful items wrapped in festive paper.
The shoeboxes will be delivered directly to vulnerable children and families through various channels.
Pick-up for the shoeboxes is scheduled for Wednesday, November 22.