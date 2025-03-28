THE Forest of Dean District Council has invited residents to join its team along with Forestry England for a community litter-pick in Cinderford.
On Saturday, April 5, from 10am to 12pm, the teams will meet at Bo Peeps Day Nursery on the Forest Vale Industrial Estate, as part of the national environmental campaign, Great British Spring Clean.
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “This will be a family-friendly event, all are welcome to just turn up on the day, but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Litter-picking equipment will be provided. Just bring yourself and some sturdy footwear, and we recommend wearing long sleeves. The CommuniTea van will also be there providing hot drinks and biscuits.”