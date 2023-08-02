Brian Cole, current chairman of Friends of Ross Hospital and a dedicated Rotarian, is leading a determined effort to raise a staggering £40,000 to replace an essential piece of medical equipment at the Ross Community Hospital. Named "Humphrey", the ageing Visual Field Analyser, purchased over a decade ago when Mr Cole was president, is on the brink of retirement. Humphrey is integral in managing a myriad of conditions affecting both the young and the more experienced members of our society.