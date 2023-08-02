Brian Cole, current chairman of Friends of Ross Hospital and a dedicated Rotarian, is leading a determined effort to raise a staggering £40,000 to replace an essential piece of medical equipment at the Ross Community Hospital. Named "Humphrey", the ageing Visual Field Analyser, purchased over a decade ago when Mr Cole was president, is on the brink of retirement. Humphrey is integral in managing a myriad of conditions affecting both the young and the more experienced members of our society.
The proposed replacement, charmingly referred to as the 'Son of Humphrey', promises to be quicker and more efficient, thus saving patients long and taxing trips to the Hereford Hospital and other facilities further afield.
"We're doing well, but donations are still needed," says Mr Cole, acknowledging the financial mountain they are currently climbing. Yet, he remains unflinchingly optimistic, "I know it's a large sum to be raising, but I'm sure we'll get there!"
Donations have been rolling in from various quarters, including generous patients who have benefitted from Humphrey, Ross Town Council, Ross Lions, Ross Rotary, local businesses like Wye Commercials, and many big-hearted Ross residents.
To donate towards this crucial cause, contributions can be made via cheque (addressed to 'Friends of Ross Hospital', with 'SCANNER' written on the reverse), BACS transfer to Nat West Bank (Sort Code 54-30-51, Friends of Ross Hospital, Account Number 04706358 with 'SCANNER' as the reference), or through PayPal at [email protected] (again, using 'SCANNER' as the reference).
Once the "Son of Humphrey" is installed and operational, a plaque acknowledging all donors will be erected as a token of appreciation for their generous contributions.
The Ross Lions and Rotary Ross on Wye have already presented cheques for £1,000 each, setting a remarkable example of community support. Your contribution could make a world of difference to patients in the Ross community.