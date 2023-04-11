The Lower Wye Ramblers are extending an open invitation to join them for a delightful 6-mile walk through the picturesque fields and woods surrounding Trellech on Sunday, 16 April.
Dubbed the “Where the Curlew Calls” walk, the excursion promises stunning views and an opportunity to connect with nature.
The walk commences at 10 am, with participants meeting at the New Trellech Surgery car park located opposite the Primary School; grid reference: SO500058; nearest postcode: NP25 4PD; What3words: averts.laying.hotspots.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a drink, snack, and packed lunch, and to dress appropriately for the outing. Sturdy walking boots are recommended to ensure everyone’s comfort and safety during the trek.
For further details and contact information for the walk leader, visit the Lower Wye Ramblers’ website at www.ramblers.org.uk/lower-wye. It is advisable to check the website on the morning of the walk for any updates or changes, such as potential cancellations due to inclement weather.
Walking is an excellent way to maintain physical fitness, appreciate the breathtaking landscape of our region, and foster new friendships. The Lower Wye Ramblers group extends a warm welcome to walkers of all experience levels, from novices to seasoned enthusiasts. This walk presents a fantastic opportunity to explore the great outdoors and engage with fellow nature lovers.
So why not lace up your walking boots and join the Lower Wye Ramblers for this exciting adventure through the Trellech countryside? They look forward to seeing you there.