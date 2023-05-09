VOLUNTEERS old and new came together over the Coronation weekend to help spruce up a town cycle track described as “the main artery into Coleford”.
Local group Coleford Welcomes Walkers (CWW) held volunteer days on Sunday, May 7 and Monday, May 8 with a view to tidying up the Old Station Road entrance of the Milkwall to Coleford Cycle Track.
The volunteers worked to repair an old, fallen down fence and install new fencing with the support of local businesses and Forest of Dean District Council.
The volunteer days were promoted as part of national initiative The Big Help Out, which aims to raise awareness of volunteering in communities across the country.
CWW Chair Debbie Sturgess said of the project: “CWW was delighted that members of the public, having found the event on the Big Help Out website, came along to offer their time.
"New friendships were made, and whilst the work was heavy going, a lot of joviality reigned too.”
The local businesses who supported the works were Jewsons, Light Fantastic, WP Services, and Texaco, who supplied the group with water so they could mix their cement, while council staff collected up the old wood and fencing for them.
The works will be completed this Sunday (May 14) with another volunteer day to finish the fencing and carry out a big litter pick of the area.
The public are being encouraged to join them with more information available on the ‘Coleford Welcomes Walkers’ Facebook page.