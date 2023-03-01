KEMPLEY’S famous Daffodil Way has been kitted out with a series of new gates and signage ahead of the village’s annual springtime celebration.
A partnership between Gloucestershire County Council’s Public Rights of Way Team, Kempley Parish Council and local landowners has seen a total of 16 stiles replaced with metal kissing gates - eight along the Daffodil Way itself and eight on public footpaths that lead to the route from Kempley.
The improvements have been made to reduce maintenance costs for local farmers along the popular route, and to make it easier for both local people and visitors to use it.
Signage has also been improved to encourage everyone to use the footpaths responsibly and with due care towards farming activities.
The works have been completed in time for this year’s Kempley Daffodil Weekend, which will take place on March 18 and 19.
Funding for the kissing gates came from the county council’s Highways Local fund thanks to support from local councillor Gill Moseley (Newent).
Cllr Moseley said she was “delighted” to support the initiative and looked forward to visiting the event to see the “glorious” displays of wild daffodils.
The latest investment follows grant funding from the council’s Build Back Better fund, which was allocated to the Daffodil Weekend last year.
Martin Brocklehurst, Chair of Kempley Parish Council, said of the project: “It has been a great example of a partnership programme between the County Council and Kempley Parish Council and I am really proud of the enthusiastic way eight of our local farmers and landowners have so far volunteered to take part.
“I hope they will reap the benefits of this improved management of public access to the countryside.”
Kempley Daffodil Weekend sees locals and visitors come together to celebrate the start of spring in the Golden Triangle. For details of this year’s events, go to www.daffs.org.uk.