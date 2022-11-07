Keys to the door mark a milestone for Newnham’s George Cafe
CAMPAIGNERS who have been working for four years to bring a former cafe back into community use are now the owners.
Now they have the keys to The George in the centre of Newnham.
Plans are in place to turn it into a thriving cafe, bakery and business centre with rooms for hire for local groups.
Now, a benefit concert that was delayed for two years by the pandemic is being held in a bid to raise funds for a lift, to improve the accessibility of the historic building for all.
Volunteers are already lined up to help with renovation, and paid jobs will be advertised in due course.
Plans are also being made for a range of cultural events to be held in the upstairs gallery and performance space.
Acting chair Carolyn Black said: ‘We want to say a massive thank you to everyone who kept faith with the project, despite the many obstacles and setbacks along the way.
“The support we’ve had from our 200-plus shareholders and from the people of Newnham has been amazing.
‘‘We can’t wait to welcome everybody back again!”
The focus is now on getting the building refurbished and ready for use, and a full programme of repair and refurbishment will be starting soon.
The concert at Newnham’s St Peter’s Church on Friday, November 18 will feature three “outstanding” Gloucestershire musicians, with all proceeds going to The George’s ‘Give Us a Lift!’ appeal, say the organisers.
“This is going to be a really special occasion for us,” said campaigner Emma Simpson.
“It’s our first really big fundraising event since Covid, and it will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate buying The George for the village.
“We also feel really privileged to have three such exceptional musicians performing for us.
“It will be wonderful to hear live music in the village again.”
Former Official Harpist to the Prince of Wales Jemima Phillips will perform at the concert, along with diverse flute and piano ensemble ‘Animo’, featuring experienced duo Sarah Waycott and Yanna Zissiadou.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from Casa Interiors in the village or at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jemima-phillips-harp-animo-flute-and-piano-duo-tickets.
The concert starts at 7.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |