Young Driver, the UK’s leading under-17s driving company, has launched , an new programme designed to enthuse 10-17 year-olds about the joy of driving, while honing their car-control skills still further after initial training in Vauxhall Corsas.
The Young Driver Exclusive Collection offers kids the choice of piloting one of three very special sports and luxury cars: a Porsche 911 Carrera 4, a Mercedes-Benz SL 500, or a Bentley Continental Flying Spur.
All the cars are equipped with dual controls, and during a 30-minute, one-to-one driving session with one of YD’s ADIs (Approved Driving Instructors), young people will be able to experience what it feels like to take control of one of the world’s top performance cars.
“We really want young people to get excited about driving again,” said Ian Mulingani, Young Driver’s MD. “Our normal Corsa drives are a popular way to engage kids with driving before they take to the road, and the Young Driver Exclusive Collection cars will take that experience to another level.
While Young Driver has already trialled the Bentley at its events, which take place at 70 locations around the UK, the Porsche and Mercedes are new additions.