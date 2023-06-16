THE owner of the world famous Rockfield studio near Monmouth and an Abergavenny viticulturist are among those mentioned in the King’s first Birthday Honours list.
A delighted Kingsley Ward, whose studio saw the recording of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Oasis' number one album (What's the Story) Morning Glory and Coldplay's Yellow, joked “ I can't believe we've finally got an award for something.”
Mr Ward, 83, is to be given an MBE for his services to music. He and his brother Charles founded Rockfield in 1963 when they converted their farmhouse into a recording studio, but Charles sadly died last year.
Robb Merchant from Abergavenny, the owner of White Castle Vineyard also receives the MBE for services to viticulture
Other local people mentioned on the list include:
CBE
Prof Christopher Jones from Brecon, Powys, for services to healthcare due to his work as the Welsh government's deputy chief medical officer. OBE
Janet Davies from Caldicot, for services to healthcare in Wales
Christopher Jenkins from Crickhowell, Powys, chief executive officer of Commonwealth Games Wales, for services to the Commonwealth Games and to sport in Wales MBE
Delyth Done from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, head of school at Hereford College of Arts' School of Materials and Design, for services to blacksmithing and heritage crafts Elizabeth Lalley from Monmouth, the Welsh Government's director of risk, resilience and community safety, for services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Prof Helen Langton from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, the Vice-Chancellor at University of Suffolk, for services to education David Davies, Monmouth MP and Secretary of State for Wales said it was "inspiring" to hear about the work of so many people from Wales. Welsh recipients from a wide range of fields have been recognised, whether it's for their commitment to their local community, their contribution to sport, education, culture or health," he said. "I'm thrilled that their endeavours have been commended.