Delyth Done from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, head of school at Hereford College of Arts' School of Materials and Design, for services to blacksmithing and heritage crafts Elizabeth Lalley from Monmouth, the Welsh Government's director of risk, resilience and community safety, for services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Prof Helen Langton from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, the Vice-Chancellor at University of Suffolk, for services to education David Davies, Monmouth MP and Secretary of State for Wales said it was "inspiring" to hear about the work of so many people from Wales. Welsh recipients from a wide range of fields have been recognised, whether it's for their commitment to their local community, their contribution to sport, education, culture or health," he said. "I'm thrilled that their endeavours have been commended.