LABOUR’S 'continued failure to make the grade on education' has left Wales languishing at the bottom of performance tables, Welsh Secretary and Monmouth MP David Davies has claimed, while accusing Sir Kier Starmer’s party of having little regard for “our children’s future”.
The first international Pisa assessments since Covid saw scores on maths, reading and science tests taken by 15-year-olds plummet to shock levels – with Welsh schools the worst in the UK.
Education has been the responsibility of the devolved Welsh Government since it was created in 1999 and Labour has led the administration throughout this period.
In a stinging attack, the Tory politician said it was “clear evidence” of what would happen across the UK if Labour won the next general election and gained power at Westminster.
He said: “Whenever Labour run education, standards nosedive. Not only is Wales the lowest performing region in the UK, but it is also the one with the steepest decline. Whereas under the Conservatives, England has rocketed up the international education rankings.
“It’s a disgrace but hardly surprising given Labour’s track record, with ministers in Cardiff Bay once again shrugging off blame and failing to take any responsibility for these evident failings.
“This is what is in stall for the rest of the UK if Keir Starmer comes to power. After all, he constantly bleats we should view Wales as a blueprint for a future Labour government. The stark reality of what that would like in education has been made very clear.”
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which runs the Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment) tests, said the results gave policy makers in Wales “food for thought about what to do differently”.
Mr Davies added: “Labour has demonstrated little regard for our children’s future by continuing to waste money on vanity projects–such as reforming the school holidays and creating extra Senedd politicians–while cutting the education budget.
“Wales deserves better and our young people deserve better. Education Minister Jeremy Miles needs to get an urgent grip of the situation as these results are a frightening wake-up call.”