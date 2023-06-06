YOUNG writers are being given a final chance to submit their Forest-themed stories of discovery for the chance to win a prize at the conclusion of a town’s literary festival.
The Coleford Festival of Words, which has seen an array of literature, music, poetry, theatre, art and photography events held throughout the parish over the last few months, is drawing close to its finale event at Coleford Library on July 4.
At the event, the winners of the festival’s Short Story competition will be revealed.
The competition encourages young writers from schools in the Coleford area to explore “what happens when something is discovered in the Forest.”
The winning authors will receive prizes and have their work performed.
Due to the excitement “bubbling up” from the events throughout the festival, the organisers extended the closing date to 4pm tomorrow (Thursday, June 8).
Entries can be dropped off at Forest Books and crafts or at the Coleford Library.
The organisers say of the competition: “Whats your story? The only limit is 2 sides of A4 paper....”.
A town ‘Treasure Hunt’ is also running for another week, with more information available from Forest Books and Crafts and Coleford Library.