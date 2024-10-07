There is growing concern The Forest of Dean District council is facing “the last chance to do what is right” amid fears of lack of progress with plans for a new £9m leisure centre.
Civic chiefs feared the Five Acres development could become another multi-million pound council debacle.
Plans for a new £9m leisure centre at Five Acres near Coleford were given the go-ahead in February this year.
And work to turn the Speedwell building into community facilities and the construction of a multi-purpose sports and performance hall was expected to begin soon after.
But councillors fear delays over the project mean it could end up like a fiasco akin to that of the £100m Cinderford Northern Quarter redevelopment.
Berry Hill Councillors Jamie Elsmore and Tim Gwilliam have been campaigning for the project for more than a decade and the Progressive Independents now fear any further delays could put the entire scheme at risk.
“It is not the fault of the people of Berry Hill, West Dean parish, and the wider Forest that there is a climate emergency or an apparent £22m black hole in the country’s finances,” Cllr Gwilliam said.
“It’s not their fault that a project that should have started over a year ago, that should by now have had a sports hall, college, and university education, and much more, remains a derelict scar on the district.
“All people have ever wanted was a fit-for-purpose leisure facility, one that is modern, sustainable, well-used, and would be well-loved, even without a pool.”
Cllr Elsmore said long time friends have fallen out, sports clubs have suffered and people have made themselves ill all in the name of presenting the council with the opportunity and even the means to deliver what the community pleaded for.
“Now at this final crossroads, if the cabinet delays any further, if their proposals fail the community if the new Labour Government decides to take back unspent Levelling Up funding, or should any councillors decide to settle personal scores instead of supporting the development when it comes to funding, it will be the end.
“It should never have descended into what it has become.
“The council and the new MP have one last chance to do what is right. Everyone will be watching to see if they do the right thing.”
Conservative Councillor Alan Preest (C, Lydney West) fears there will be a “derelict site” at Five Acres. He said he feels sorry for councillors in Berry Hill.
“It’s following exactly the same path as Cinderford regeneration. From a Conservative point of view, we delivered the levelling up of funding for them but it’s going nowhere.”
Council leaders say they are committed to the regeneration of Five Acres despite the challenges they have faced which include rising construction costs and say when new plans are approved, construction will begin.
Levelling Up cabinet member Johnathan Lane said: “We would like to reassure residents of its commitment to the regeneration of Five Acres, despite the challenges faced so far, including increased construction costs which are outside of the control of the council.
“We are continuing to liaise with the build contractor BAM, and design and cost specialists to review the approved refurbishment and construction and bring the project back within budget.
“The council has been open in its communications with local councillors, residents and organisations as to the current progress and will continue to communicate openly with all parties moving forward.
“A report into the proposed next steps at Five Acres will be circulated to members in the coming weeks and the council will then, subject to approval, look to begin the construction phase of this project once plans are finalised.”