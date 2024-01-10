FOREST residents have less than 48 hours left to have their say on how the biggest chunk of their Council Tax bill will be spent from April.
The largest share of the Council Tax residents pay goes to Gloucestershire County Council, which is responsible for services and infrastructure such as roads, public transport and social care.
People have until 5pm tomorrow (Thursday, January 11) to submit their views on the council’s budget proposal for the next financial year via an online survey.
Under the proposals, the council’s spending for 2024/25 will reach £609 million, an increase of more than £42 million on the previous year.
The authority wants to raise £14.2 million to help fund services through a council tax increase of 2.99%.
The proposals would also see £7.8 million raised specifically to support work with the most vulnerable adults through a further 2% increase in the adult social care precept. Based on a band D property, residents would pay an additional £6.34 each month.
Plans include continuing with £100 million investment into highways “transformation” work; allocating £19.8 million to school improvements; a £8.3 million grant for people with disabilities to make adaptations to their homes; and £1.3 million to improve timetabled bus services.