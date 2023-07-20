THE beautiful game inspired the theme for this year’s Moonlight Walk in aid of Great Oaks Hospice last Friday (July 14).
Fittingly, it was a former Premier League referee who got things underway at the start at the hospice in Coleford.
Clive Wilkes started his football career officiating in the North Gloucestershire League and went on to be the man in the middle at more than 770 top flight games,
He got the walkers warmed up with a 10-minute routine of steps, twists and tucks.
Many donned football-themed costumes and England manager Gareth Southgate and 1970s star Rodney Marsh were among the inspirations.
The five-mile circular walk passed through Coleford town centre, Coalway,Broadwell and Five Acres with the Salvation Army in Broadwell making their facilities available to the walkers.
Among the marshals were members of local Masons lodges.
The walk has raised around £600 for the hospice.
Other recent events have added thousands of pounds to the coffers of the hospice.
Cinderford-based Bo Peepr nursery held a fun day at Cinderford rugby club on Sunday and raised £2,000.
Among those at the fun day, which marked the nursery’s 18th anniversary was Jer Holland, the town crier of Cinderford.
A sponsored walk at Ellwood Community School in memory of former teacher Nicky Marshall raised £1,700 with £750 being donated to the hospice.
Milkwall Football Club held the Liam Teague Annual Memorial Football Matches, in memory of Jackie Clements.
The day was a huge success, despite the weather with plenty of goals, beers and burgers flowing throughout the day!
The day raised £3,500 for the hospice.