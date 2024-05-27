The Lydney Exchange will be holding its next event at the Lydney Community Centre on Saturday, June 1 from 2pm until 4pm. Donations of clothes, toys, household goods etc can be brought to the centre on June 1 after noon. If you need someone to collect your donation before this please contact the Exchange via our Facebook page or email [email protected] Please do not leave donations at the centre at any other time.
Lydney Exchange is a community project set up almost two years ago to help local people who are struggling with the cost of living. The 'moneyless' project has hosted events in the town and the wider Forest over the past 18 months that have allowed locals to share their unwanted goods and services with those who really need them.
The initiative was launched in November 2022 by volunteers Lin Waters, Caroline Moor, Vickie Head, Louise Penny, Steve Stockham, Melanie Benn and Charis Simpson and has gone from strength to strength.
It operates through volunteers collecting donated items from the local community, storing and sorting them before laying them out for the community to take home whatever they want without cost or obligation.
Previous successful events have seen queues forming before the doors opened and crowds claiming almost half the proffered goods.