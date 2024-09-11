The Chepstow & District branch was commissioned on October 9 1967 and has provided companionship for those with a naval background over the many years. However, in common with so many clubs and associations, membership has continued to fall with younger persons reluctant to volunteer or commit to a group such as the RNA. Members gradually pass away until the viability of a local branch is no more and this has now happened in Chepstow. So, while all of the current members will remain members of the RNA the branch will cease. After all, Once Navy always Navy.