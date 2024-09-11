At 6pm on on Friday 13 September a service will be held at St Mary’s church, Chepstow for the laying up of the Standard of the Chepstow & District branch of the Royal Naval Association. The Royal Naval Association, with its aims of Unity. Loyalty. Patriotism, Comradeship provides companionship, comradeship and unity to everyone with a naval story, supporting them through life’s highs and lows.
The Royal Naval Association was formed in 1950. Before that year a number of naval clubs and associations had sprung up from the spontaneous wish of naval people to carry on the special comradeship that is a feature of life in the Royal Navy. The Royal Naval Association was effectively formed out of the Royal Naval Old Comrades Association which encompassed a number of naval associations with the intent of creating a ‘one for all’ organisation. The inaugural meeting of the RNOCA was held at Ye Olde Ship restaurant in Whitehall on January 3rd, 1935 and was attended by the grand total of 14 former naval personnel.
In forming The Royal Naval Association as the principal naval association recognised by the Admiralty Board, the aim was to attract all existing naval associations to join it so that there would be a single association maintaining and representing the high standard and reputation of the Royal Navy. It was also designed to provide comradeship and assistance in need for all naval people throughout the United Kingdom and indeed in any place in the world where people who had served in the Royal Navy came together.
Resilience is built-in through peer support and a sense of community and so they work closely with a number of organisations to ensure the best support for our Shipmates. The RNA Thriving Together Programme supports Shipmates’ mental and physical health through activities and get-togethers. Each event is led by an RNA mental health first aider, who can offer signposting and support.
The Chepstow & District branch was commissioned on October 9 1967 and has provided companionship for those with a naval background over the many years. However, in common with so many clubs and associations, membership has continued to fall with younger persons reluctant to volunteer or commit to a group such as the RNA. Members gradually pass away until the viability of a local branch is no more and this has now happened in Chepstow. So, while all of the current members will remain members of the RNA the branch will cease. After all, Once Navy always Navy.
Each branch has a Standard. A ceremonial flag, that is paraded at important events such as Remembrance Day or Gallipoli Day. Therefore, as the branch closes their Standard will be laid up. The Chepstow branch standard will be laid up at a service starting at 6pm on Friday 13 September at St Mary’s church, Chepstow and will remain displayed. All will be welcome to the service with tea and coffee provided after the service.