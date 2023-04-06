A Department for Education spokesperson said: "At the heart of the Government’s agenda is an ambition to drive up standards, quality, and outcomes for all pupils. Our record speaks for itself with 88% of schools now Ofsted rated good or outstanding, compared to 68% in 2010."We know that the pandemic had an impact on pupils learning, which is why we’ve made available almost £5 billion in education recovery initiatives, through which nearly three million tutoring courses have started."We are also supporting the most disadvantaged and vulnerable pupils through pupil premium funding, which will increase to £2.9 billion in 2023-24 – the highest cash terms rate since this funding began."