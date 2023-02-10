It has just been announced that Lewis Capaldi is set to delight 30,000 fans with a massive headline show at Chepstow Racecourse this summer.
The BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter brings his 2023 World Tour to the Monmouthshire racecourse on Saturday July 1 for what will be his biggest ever gig in Wales.
And joining Lewis will be Norwegian singer songwriter and pop powerhouse Sigrid.
Tickets go on general sale from 9am Friday February 17 via www.ticketmaster.co.uk
The Chepstow date is part of Lewis’ Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent World Tour which visits no fewer than 18 countries.
Fans went into a frenzy to secure tickets when the tour was initially announced and earlier this month Lewis played a sold-out Cardiff International Arena.
Lewis achieved his fourth UK number one single last month with Pointless, following previous hits Someone You Loved – the UK’s most streamed song of all time – Before You Go and Forget Me. His second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be released in May.
Speaking about the Chepstow date, Lewis said: “Buzzing to be coming back to Wales for what will be my biggest show there ever! We had a brilliant time in Cardiff and now I get to do it all over again outside in the sunshine.
“I can’t wait for that so get your tickets and I’ll see you in the summer.”