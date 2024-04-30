DISCOUNT supermarket giant Lidl has announced that Cinderford has been included on the company’s wish list for new locations.
In its 30th year, Lidl GB has just unveiled its wish list of locations for potential new stores in Wales, from Pembroke Dock to Newport and Cardiff to Cinderford.
It comes as the discounter announces plans to open hundreds of new stores across the country creating thousands of new jobs.
The update follows a year of significant investment in its infrastructure to further strengthen operations, during which Lidl opened its largest global warehouse in Luton.
The discounter has also been optimising and enhancing its existing estate. This has included the completion of an extension to its Welsh distribution centre in Bridgend, along with significant progress in its Belvedere warehouse expansion, which will result in its size and capacity being doubled once the project is complete.
The discounter – which has consistently been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months – is doubling down on its commitment to making good food accessible to everyone.
New store openings will see Lidl reach thousands of additional households across the county and grow its record high market share further.
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month.
“We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.
“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.
“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion.”