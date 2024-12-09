YOUNG actors at Haberdashers' Monmouth School are excited to present their first production of the academic year – The Light Burns Blue – this week, a powerful drama inspired by a true story written by US-born British-based playwright Silva Semerciyan.
Set in England in 1917, the play follows teenage Elsie Wright, whose photographs of "real" fairies capture the imagination of a nation desperate for hope during wartime.
When her images go viral (for the time), journalist Winifred Douglas is sent to investigate, determined to reveal the truth.
As Winifred digs deeper, she encounters more than a simple story of deception.
She finds herself face-to-face with a young woman who wants to be heard and who refuses to let her talents or voice be dismissed.
As their confrontation builds, both women grapple with the line between truth and imagination and what it means to be believed.
The Light Burns Blue explores the themes of ambition, belief, and the desire to be seen.
It’s a compelling story about the power of storytelling and the courage it takes to stand by your own version of the truth.
Performances are Wednesday and Thursday night (December 11-12) at 7pm at the Blake Theatre
A school spokesperson said: "Join us for an unforgettable performance of The Light Burns Blue, a gripping tale of a young girl navigating the complex boundaries of art, truth, and deception.
"Performed by our talented senior students, this production promises an evening of drama and inspiration you won’t want to miss.”
Tickets are available from the box office or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/monmouth/the-blake-theatre/the-light-burns-blue-senior-play
Author Silva Semerciyan is a native of Michigan and moved to the UK in 1998.
She holds a BA in English from the University of Michigan and an MPhil in Playwriting from the University of Birmingham, and lectures in Drama at Bath Spa University.