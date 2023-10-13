The battle marked a turning point in the Danish takeover of England. After the death of Ethelred "the Unready," his son, Edmund Ironside, was accepted as king by a portion of the country. Others supported Cnut, the ruler of the Danish-controlled area known as the Danelaw. Both Edmund and Cnut assembled armies, leading to the decisive Battle of Assandun. The Danes emerged victorious, and Edmund was compelled to accept a peace treaty that left him in control of Wessex while Cnut took over the rest of England. Edmund passed away just six weeks later, and Cnut ruled all of England until his death in 1035.