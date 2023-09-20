Lions Clubs of the British Isles proudly belong to Lions International, the world's biggest service club organisation. With a staggering 1.4 million members distributed across 49,000 clubs in over 200 countries, the reach and impact of Lions International is unparalleled.
These clubs are ubiquitous. Whether you're at home, at work, or on holiday, chances are you'll encounter the benevolent work of the Lions. These members, ordinary individuals, consistently go above and beyond to assist others and champion worthy causes. Their commitment is evident: globally, there are no service club organisations with more volunteers in as many locations as the Lions. They are driven by a genuine desire to aid others and create positive change.
A significant aspect of their involvement is fun-filled and impactful fundraising. Each year, just in Europe, Lions Clubs members generously donate nearly 6 million hours of their time in service. Their efforts culminate in raising an impressive £88 million annually, all of which goes towards addressing the unique needs of their local communities.
For those interested in diving deeper into the world of Lions Clubs and their commendable efforts, more information is readily available on their website: www.lionsclubs.co.