MONMOUTHSHIRE Show is “back with a vengeance” this year with a range of attractions old and new.
The one day agricultural show set in the picturesque Wye Valley is taking place this Sunday (August 20), having not run for the past three years due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
The “much loved” local event is attended by thousands of visitors and offers many existing attractions, including arena entertainment, food and craft marquees, trade stands, live music, livestock and so much more.
Organiser Paul Smith said: “As a lover of nostalgia and vintage vehicles and having had the experience of running similar events like the Wroughton Nostalgia Show in the 1990s, I expect this to be an event not to be missed.
“We are inviting people to participate with their vintage and classic vehicles to make this an exciting and significant attraction for this year’s show. We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and meeting new ones too!”
Main Ring entertainment will include the Extreme Mountain Bike Show and Scurry, with side attractions such as the Mini Pony Show and BubbleMan plus Livestock, tradestands, food festival, crafts, home & garden classes, fun dog show, music and so much more taking place on the day.
Tickets must be booked in advance, costing £12 for adults and £5 for children (5-18), with a family ticket available for £30.
For further information about the vintage and classic vehicle section, please contact Paul Smith on 07711 905510.
For tickets, contact details and further information about Monmouthshire Show, visit www.monmouthshireshow.co.uk.